As soon as Samoa Joe made his main roster debut and accidentally injured Seth Rollins’ knee, the majority of fans instantly claimed he’s an unsafe worker.

The main reason for that is because of what happened in his debut match against Tyson Kidd, where a Muscle Buster resulted in Kidd breaking his neck, and his career unfortunately ended.

CAREER-ENDING INJURY

You can’t put the whole blame on Joe, as accidents do happen in the ring as we’ve seen over the years, but fingers are still pointed at him for it.

Ryback, however, isn’t blaming the former NXT Champion.

Instead, he’s gone on another expletive rant at Vince McMahon, blasting him on his podcast for the part he played in the match – as it’s well-documented that Joe and Kidd were rushed to the ring with no time to prepare for their match.

He said: “WWE should make sure, 100%, that not only is he taken care of for the rest of his life, they should bend over backward time and time again for him.

RANT

“This guy loved wrestling and what they took away from him – and by the way, to take as long as they did to f*****g apologise – I’m gonna personally say it right here on [my podcast].

“F**k you Vince [McMahon] and f**k you Kevin [Dunn] for not being men and f*****g apologising to this human being that you ruined and Vince, you are a f******g piece of s**t.

“For everything that you did that night, to f*****g go out there and create that circumstance, and you should hate yourself when you look in the mirror.”

Ryback is usually laughed at for some of the comments he has made, but this time, he might be forgiven for making the comments in the heat of the moment.

Especially when you consider he had to watch a friend go through all of that, and according to him, the bosses didn’t act like they should have.

