Pep Guardiola explains why Radamel Falcao is in red hot form again

English football fans can be forgiven for being less than impressed with Radamel Falcao's time in the Premier League.

Stints with Chelsea and Manchester United appeared to show a striker way past his best and failing to recover from a career-threatening injury.

He's since returned to parent club Monaco, and has managed to get himself back on track by hitting a total of 22 goals in 28 games across all competitions.

This week could see him come back to haunt one of his former Premier League rivals as Monaco prepare to take on Manchester City in the first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie.

And it would appear as though City boss Pep Guardiola is taking the threat the Colombian international poses seriously, and explained why he's managed to claw his way back from the edge.

According to Goal, Leonardo Jardim's side have hit an astounding 76 goals in 26 top-flight matches domestically, and Guardiola feels that the system employed by the club is benefiting the 31-year-old greatly.

"At Atletico Madrid he did an amazing job before his injuries. Always you need time for the tough injuries he had," Guardiola said.

"The system, the way Monaco play now is perfect for him. They attack inside and cross a lot.

"Players like him need that. He is a good professional, a nice guy and I am happy he is back at his level scoring goals."

However, City have kept a clean sheet in four of their past five games, but Guardiola knows his side will have to be at their best if they are to keep Monaco's wealth of attacking talent locked out.

"A team that attacks with Lemar, Bernardo Silva and Falcao… they attack with a lot of people, which is why you cannot control the counter attack. They are so, so strong in that area," he added.

"As a spectator, it is so nice to see them, I'm really impressed by how good they are. The full-backs play like wingers; the wingers play like attacking midfielder; the two strikers are fighters.

"In the box, Falcao and Germain are killers. Both holding midfielders – Fabinho and [Tiemoue] Bakayoko are intelligent and physically strong. They are a complete team."

