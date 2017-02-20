Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Michael Watson urges witnesses to identify thugs of horror carjacking attack

Former professional boxer Michael Watson suffered a horrific carjacking attack on Thursday which he termed as ‘a very frightening, violent situation.’

Watson was accompanied by carer Lennard Ballack when two masked men approached their vehicle and sprayed ‘a noxious substance’, believed to be ammonia, before punching the boxer in the face.

However, the 51-year-old managed to grab the passenger door of his Volkswagen Golf and clung onto it as the assailants dragged them 500 yards in vehicle travelling 50mph down the road in Chingford.

The British legend has now pleaded with the general public who were witnesses of the incident to come forward and identify the culprits to the police.

Overwhelming support of messages poured in to which Watson released a statement, as reported by The Sun, saying: “I am overwhelmed with all the messages and I would like to thank everyone for their concern.

“Lennard and I were involved in a very frightening, violent situation which came out of the blue in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon.

“I am asking the public to help the police in finding these men and bring them to justice.”

Stars Turn Out For Cancer Appeal Auction

After spending two nights in the hospital, doctors have revealed progress in terms of his health and they are optimistic of gradual recovery from injuries sustained in the brutal attack.

Later, the Londoner took to social media, adding on Twitter: “If any one know about People in Essex/East London will know the men behind assault. There needs to be some action thank you.”

People willing to disclose any information regarding the suspects are advised to contact the police on 101.

In an extraordinary career, Watson registered 25 wins out of 30 fights with 21 being knockout victories.

Suffering a fatal brain injury during his fight with Chris Eubank in 1991, left him partially disabled.

Although in 2003, Watson completed the London Marathon for charity by walking each morning and afternoon two hours for six days.

The former middleweight champion was awarded an MBE by the Queen in the following year.

