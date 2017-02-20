Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Manuel Neuer expertly trolls Arsenal with Facebook post

Almost a week has passed since Arsenal's latest humiliation in the Champions League and yet the wounds are still sore for many of the club's supporters.

A 5-1 defeat in the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena last Wednesday all but ended Arsene Wenger's challenge for Europe's top competition for another year.

The result and gutless performance prompted speculation surrounding Wenger's future at the club to intensify and with just a few months to run on his current contract, it feels like even he himself isn't sure what to do.

Of course, it isn't the first time the Gunners have put in a below-par display in Europe and their opponents last week have been basking in the glory of the result ever since.

Even before a ball had been kicked in the tie, Bayern's official social media accounts were taking every opportunity to troll the Premier League side - such was their confidence.

And now even one of their star men has aimed a jibe at Arsenal for their poor showing last week.

After beating Wenger's side, Bayern returned to Bundesliga action on Saturday and faced Hertha Berlin.

Unlike their previous match, however, they were pushed to the limit against the sixth-placed Hertha and required a 96th-minute equaliser from Robert Lewandowski to salvage a 1-1 draw.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BERLIN-MUNICH

On Sunday, the German champions' goalkeeper Manuel Neuer posted his reaction to the game on his official Facebook page.

In English, it translates to: "After the holiday last Wednesday, yesterday was a hard day at work again."

Ouch.

During the Arsenal clash, Neuer wasn't completely surplus to requirements as he saved Alexis Sanchez's penalty, only to see the Chilean convert the rebound.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ATLETICO-MADRID

Nevertheless, it is a stinging indictment on the Gunners from the German No.1.

Sanchez and co. will get the chance to salvage some pride when the two teams meet for the second leg on March 7 but even Arsenal fans will probably admit there is little chance of their side overturning the 5-1 deficit.

