When the news broke that former Sacramento Kings big man and three-time NBA All-Star had been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, it immediately took the sports world by storm.

And after seeing what the team received back in the trade, people began losing their minds for good reason. In return for one of the most dominant big men in the NBA, the Kings received Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-round pick.

None of that jumps off the page as amazing to you? Yeah, it doesn't exactly jump off the page at Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas either apparently. He took to Twitter to sound off on the deal and make a pretty awesome joke.

This is great, and honestly, probably pretty spot on (minus the whole trade override thing). The deal is incredibly one-sided, and the only upside for the Kings here would have been if Cousins had openly stated that he wasn't going to re-sign with the team after this season, which he didn't.

Actually, Cousins said the opposite, as FOX Sports pointed out, the big man actually told the media after a game last month that he would re-sign with the team this offseason. He was quoted as saying "I love Sacramento. This is where I wanna be."

Apparently, the Kings just decided they weren't ready to invest the $200 million-plus that it'd cost to bring Cousins back this season. Now, he'll take his talents to New Orleans and play alongside another one of the best big men in the league, in Anthony Davis.

Even with that being said, the Kings probably didn't get back quite as much as they realistically could have for the superstar big man. In turn, this is why everyone, including one of the best point guards in the NBA, has been completely up in arms.