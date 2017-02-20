The Golden State Warriors were well-represented at the 2017 NBA All-Star game with four of their five starters making the cut. While Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all made the team, it was Durant who stole the Warriors spotlight.

While his game was a bit overshadowed thanks to hometown hero Anthony Davis tallying an All-Star Game record 52 points, what Durant did was nothing short of spectacular. His triple-double complete with 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds helped to place him in elite company as one of only four players to post a triple-double in the game.

That company? Well, it's right alongside three players who are almost certainly heading to the Hall of Fame (and one who's already in).

Via SportsCenter's Twitter:

Durant may not have won the MVP due to Davis' amazing performance, he certainly deserves some serious praise for joining that list above. He's now paired with Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as the only players to tally a triple-double in the game.

If you had asked most people before the game who had the best chance to accomplish the feat, the best guess probably would have been Russell Westbrook (who averages one for the season) or James Harden.

To make things even crazier, while Durant hit the triple-double, there were quite a few other players who came close in the game, including Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. Here are a few of the stat lines from Sunday night: