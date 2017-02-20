The Sacramento Kings dismantled their team by trading DeMarcus Cousins, but they won't be the only losers of the big move.

Matt Barnes is expected to be waived by Sacramento in order for them to make the logistics of the trade work, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

Barnes, a 15-year veteran, will be placed on the waiver wire before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Kings signed Barnes to a two-year, $12 million contract last summer, hoping he could bring a veteran presence on the perimeter. That only a few months later Sacramento is ready to move on is a telling sign of the signing being a failure from general manager Vlade Divac.

Barnes has played in 54 of the Kings' 57 games, standing as consistent piece in head coach Dave Joerger's rotation. Joerger previously coached Barnes with the Memphis Grizzlies and was highly complimentary of his leadership.

Leadership doesn't account for poor performance, and 36-year-old Matt Barnes is having one of his worst seasons. He's averaging 7.6 points in 25.3 minutes per game on 38.4 percent shooting.

Barnes also has pending misdemeanor charges in New York following an altercation at a club last December.

The Kings getting a host of wing players back in their trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, including Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans, ultimately make Barnes expendable.

Barnes has become a journeyman after spending five combined seasons in Los Angeles with both the Lakers and Clippers, now moving on from his third team in as many seasons.

The good news for Barnes is that, even if he's waived by the Kings, he's still in line to collect the $6.4 million he's owed for the '17-18 season.

Being paid to not play on a team in the midst of a massive rebuild isn't the worst silver lining.

Do you think another team will pick Barnes up, or is the veteran swingman going to have a hard time finding a new home?