Derrick Lewis against Travis Browne was the main event on Sunday night at UFC Main Event 105 in Halifax.

"The Beast" Lewis showed he's ready for prime time.

Browne, who is Ronda Rousey's boyfriend, was showing well early on in the first round of the match, kicking Lewis in the midsection to hurt his opponent.

Article continues below

However, in the second round, Lewis was able to take control, pounding his way to his sixth straight win.

The fighters were toe-to-toe, as Lewis and Browne both had wild right-hand swings. Browne was either grazed on the top of the head by Lewis, or was off-balanced from the miss, falling backwards. You can judge for yourself in this video.

Either way, Lewis pummeled and brutally ended the bout.

Also, it was a pretty poor effort on the late stoppage by referee Mario Yamasaki.

After the fight, Lewis acknowledged the ref's error.

“I appreciate it,” Lewis said about the stoppage. “Where (Yamasak)] at? I appreciate it, I appreciated him letting the fight go a little longer than what it should. I just wanted to get my anger out on Travis’ face because he likes to hit on women. So I appreciate him for doing that. I keep it real.”

It was the sixth straight win for Lewis, who is a bit unconventional as a heavyweight compared to the trend of the sport, where a slugger is not supposed to thrive.

As Ben Fowlkes of mmajunkie.com writes, it's a formula that is just barely working for now.

"The next one, that should be the one Lewis loses, if only his opponent can take advantage of his weaknesses," Fowlkes writes. "But there’s that if again, prying open just enough space to let a little light in. And so far, that seems to be all the room Lewis needs."

Lewis is now 18-4 in his MMA career, including 9-2 in UFC after the Nova Scotia event.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms