It’s official, Diamond Dallas Page is finally entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

He’s a name that has been rumoured for many years because of his achievements both inside of the ring, and the work he does outside.

CLASS OF 2017

But he can finally say that the wait is over as he’ll be gracing the stage just two nights before WrestleMania 33, and this time, he’s the one that’ll be honoured for the work he’s done.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

DDP joins Kurt Angle, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express as well as Theodore Long in the class of 2017, and other star-studded names have also been rumoured such as Rick Rude and William Regal.

The 60-year-old started his wrestling career quite late, after turning his back on a managing career and beginning to learn the in-ring aspects of the business at the age of 35.

Article continues below

Despite that, Page went on to become one of the most lovable stars in WCW history, competing in some big feuds and reaped the rewards that came with it too.

THE PEOPLE'S CHAMPION

While he found success as a villain in WCW, he finally broke out on to a much larger scale after he turned down a spot in the nWo.

Fans embraced him after making that bold move and years of hard work eventually paid off at Spring Stampede in 1999 after he defeated Sting, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to capture his first WCW World Championship.

DDP went on to claim the gold on two more occasions before WCW was eventually bought by Vince McMahon’s WWE back in 2001, and even enjoyed a positive run as the European Champion.

With a decorated in-ring career behind him, Page continues to show why he’s deserving of a spot by helping people all over the world with his DDP Yoga programme.

He also used that to help his mentors and friends, Jake Roberts and Scott Hall, by moving them into his home and getting them into better shape and health, something they’ve both publicly claimed they’re thankful for.

What do you make of DDP finally being inducted into the Hall of Fame? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms