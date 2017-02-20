On the heels of one of the most surprising NBA trades in recent history, which sent Sacramento Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, let's look at some of the worst NFL trades ever.

The Kings, who chose to give up one of the most elite centers in the league for three mediocre players (Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway), a first-round pick and a second-round pick, wound up on the losing side of this deal.

Unfortunately, for these three NFL teams, they also wound up on the wrong side and either gave up far too much or gave away an elite player for too little. Here are the three worst NFL trades ever.

Article continues below

3. Buccaneers trade QB Steve Young to 49ers

This one was pretty brutal. After the Buccaneers acquired QB Vinny Testaverde, they chose to place Young on the trade block. In the end, a trade wound up being completed with the San Francisco 49ers, which featured the latter giving up a second and fourth round pick in the 1987 draft to get Young.

The end result? Young went on to win three Super Bowls and two MVP awards. It's safe to say that the Buccaneers wound up on the wrong side of this deal in a big way.

2. Saints trade a massive haul of draft picks for Ricky Williams

Everyone was big on Texas running back Ricky Williams coming out of college. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, no one loved him more than Mike Ditka, which resulted in the team giving up a massive number of picks to make sure they acquired him.

The Saints gave up a total of eight picks (two first rounders) to the Washington Redskins get Williams. As if that wasn't bad enough, they only jumped from No. 12 to No. 5 from all of that, making this deal painful on paper. Then, things continued trending south, as Williams was traded to the Miami Dolphins after three seasons, leaving this as one of the worst deals in history.

1. Vikings trade away huge package of picks and players for Herschel Walker

The Dallas Cowboys decided they needed an overhaul, and it came at the hands of the Vikings, who were desperately pushing to land running back Herschel Walker. Fortunately for the Cowboys, the deal was too tough to turn down, as Minnesota gave up five players and eight draft picks for Walker.

Of those eight draft picks Dallas received, all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson and Alvin Harper were all selected. After that deal, the Cowboys went on to win three Super Bowls in the 1990s, while the Vikings won a total of three playoff games. Walker was a great player, but the Vikings overpaid in a big way for him.

Article continues below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms