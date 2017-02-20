The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars are engaging in trade discussions, opening the door for an offseason of change in the NFL.

Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas could be headed to Miami in exchange for left tackle Branden Albert, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

There are two big obstacles for both sides to overcome, though.

The deal is pending on both Albert and Thomas renegotiating their contracts, according to Rapoport.

Albert is set to make $18 million over the next two seasons, but has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. He hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2011, becoming a large salary cap hit and potential liability.

Thomas signed a lucrative five-year contract worth $46 million with Jacksonville in 2015, Thomas was coming off of back-to-back 12-touchdown seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining Jacksonville.

The Jaguars haven't seen much return on their investment as Thomas has just nine endzone grab over two seasons.

The Dolphins would be working to replace outgoing tight end Jordan Cameron, but Thomas' downward trend is reason to be skeptical about how much he can help as Miami tries to build on their playoff run.

Miami was set to outright release Albert, so finding a way to turn him into an asset instead of losing him for nothing would be a positive.

Ultimately this is pending on whether either player is willing to take paycuts, which is always a hard sell to any athlete.

Do you think this trade would make either team better, or is it just movement for the sake of movement? Let us know in the comments!

