In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Julius Thomas.

Report: Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars could be set for swap trade deal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars are engaging in trade discussions, opening the door for an offseason of change in the NFL. 

Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas could be headed to Miami in exchange for left tackle Branden Albert, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

There are two big obstacles for both sides to overcome, though. 

Article continues below

The deal is pending on both Albert and Thomas renegotiating their contracts, according to Rapoport. 

Albert is set to make $18 million over the next two seasons, but has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. He hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2011, becoming a large salary cap hit and potential liability. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The Rock's intriguing Instagram message hours before RAW - potential return?

The Rock's intriguing Instagram message hours before RAW - potential return?

Matuidi reveals what Iniesta said when Verratti got injured during PSG v Barca

Matuidi reveals what Iniesta said when Verratti got injured during PSG v Barca

Watch: Twitter loved how Paul Scholes destroyed Robbie Savage on live TV

Watch: Twitter loved how Paul Scholes destroyed Robbie Savage on live TV

Thomas signed a lucrative five-year contract worth $46 million with Jacksonville in 2015, Thomas was coming off of back-to-back 12-touchdown seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining Jacksonville.

The Jaguars haven't seen much return on their investment as Thomas has just nine endzone grab over two seasons. 

The Dolphins would be working to replace outgoing tight end Jordan Cameron, but Thomas' downward trend is reason to be skeptical about how much he can help as Miami tries to build on their playoff run.

Miami was set to outright release Albert, so finding a way to turn him into an asset instead of losing him for nothing would be a positive. 

Ultimately this is pending on whether either player is willing to take paycuts, which is always a hard sell to any athlete. 

Do you think this trade would make either team better, or is it just movement for the sake of movement? Let us know in the comments!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Julius Thomas
AFC South
Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC East
AFC
Miami Dolphins
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again