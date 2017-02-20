Rory McIlroy comments on Donald Trump's game after playing golf with him

Donald Trump seems to have played a lot of golf since taking up office as President of the United States last month.

And on Sunday he took to the course again to play a few holes with Rory McIlroy in Florida along with Nick Mullen of International Sports Management and Rich Levine, a friend of Trump's.

According to NoLayingUp.com the Northern Irishman got a call late on Saturday evening to play with the leader of the free world, and even got to share a golf cart with the man while going from hole to hole.

McIlroy was forced to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi Championship last month after sustaining a rib injury and has been missing from competitive action ever since.

However, he is intending to make a return next week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but he had some interesting comments about how the 70-year-old former businessman fared on the course.

"He probably shot around 80. He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70’s," McIlroy said.

A picture of the pair was posted by Clear Sports alongside their CEO Gary Singer and former New York Yankees baseball player Paul O'Neill.

McIlroy has a previous history with Trump, having thrown one of his club's in the lake at the WGC Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral in March 2015. Trump sent a scuba diver into the lake to retrieve it and presented it to him a few days later.

But his decision to shoot a few holes with the controversial leader has been met with some criticism, with Golf writer Lawrence Donegan calling it 'pitiful'.

