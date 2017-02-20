Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is an NBA champion, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, four-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA First-Team player. He's widely considered as one of the best point guards in the world, and it's hard to compare him to pretty much anyone.

Unless you're UCLA star Lonzo Ball's dad, then you have no problem comparing him to someone, and that someone is Ball himself.

The UCLA point guard's dad, Lavar Ball, did an interview during UCLA's game against USC, where he revealed the amazing comparison. Per the Twitter for Warriors World:

"He's better than Steph Curry to me. Put Steph Curry on UCLA's team and put my boy on Golden State and watch what happens."

That's not just bold, that's crazy talk.

While Ball's upside is unknown at this point, it certainly looks to be high. But, putting him in the same conversation with one of the best NBA players in the league after less than one full collegiate season is just not realistic.

Ball has a very good chance to be either the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and eventually could be on the elite level in the league. But for now, he's just an amazing young talent with tremendous upside who's averaging fewer points per game as a freshman than Curry did in college at Davidson (15.5 to 21.5).

While Ball has unquestionably played tougher competition than Curry did, the latter also helped take Davidson to the Elite 8. Ball is set to take UCLA into the NCAA Tournament soon, which will pretty telling in terms of just how great he really is.

Oh, and for what it's worth, if Curry were put on UCLA at this moment, as Ball's father stated, he'd probably average 50 points per game. How would Ball do with a team as good as the Warriors? He probably won't know anytime soon, especially since he's likely to end up with one of the bottom teams in the NBA through the draft, just as Curry did.

After all, when Golden State selected Curry No. 7 overall back in 2009, the team went 29-53 in the season leading up to that. Curry was a massive part of that turnaround, obviously.