The Sacramento Kings stunned the NBA when they finally traded DeMarcus Cousins after years of turmoil with the talented big man.

The trade package, consisting of Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway, Tyreke Evans, a top-three protected first-round draft pick and second-round draft pick looks like a small price to pay for an All-Star talent.

The driving factor for Sacramento? Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive's otherworldly belief in 23-year-old rookie Buddy Hield.

Sources close to the Kings indicate Ranadive believes Hield has "Steph Curry potential," according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

Hield is averaging 8.6 points per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range this season. He did have an impressive 28-point outing in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend, however.

It took Curry years to develop into the superstar he's become, and the same could be true for Hield. Thinking Hield has the same potential as a generational talent in Curry is a huge reach, but was a key thinking point for Kings' ownership.

Hield broke out as an Oklahoma State Cowboy, averaging an astonishing 25 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from three-point range. He was a gifted collegiate scorer who is still learning his way at the professional level.

Potential is a funny thing, though, and being a star player in college often doesn't translate to success in the NBA. Hield also had the advantage of being a four-year player with Oklahoma State.

If Hield does pan out to be a Curry-esque player for Sacramento then Ranadive, will certainly have the last laugh. It's hard to envision the ball bouncing that way, however.

