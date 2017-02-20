In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Devin McCourty.

New England Patriots star explains why he's boycotting White House visit

Several New England Patriots players plan on skipping the ceremonial visit to the White House following their stunning Super Bowl comeback victory. 

Patriots free safety Devin McCourty is one of those players, and he gave an extended explanation as to why he's skipping the trip this time around. 

He initially said he wouldn't "feel accepted" by the White House administration, but he's clarified that his decision is not about Donald Trump holding office. 

McCourty went through the White House visit process two years ago, when the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. 

Once is apparently enough for McCourty, who deflected the notion that the players not attending the visit are boycotting. 

“I knew I wasn’t going to the White House if we won. To me, it’s a personal decision. Having been there before, you go there and you shake the president’s hand," McCourty told Ryan Duneavy of NJ Advance Media.

"For me, I don’t want to go and sit around the White House for four hours to shake the president’s hand.”

Martellus Bennett, Chris Long and a host of other players have already made it clear they do not plan on making the trip to Washington D.C. Tom Brady, who has a personal relationship with Donald Trump, has not said whether he plans on attending the event.

Brady did skip the Patriots' trip in 2015, a point that McCourty noted while explaining his own decision. 

"Last time we won, a bunch of guys didn’t go, but it just wasn’t as a big a deal as it is now," McCourty told Duneavy

Do you buy that it's simply about time, or is McCourty just trying to avoid the Trump discussion? Let us know in the comments!

