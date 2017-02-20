Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Arsenal.

Arsenal and Sutton fans pick on one Gunners star for being terrible

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The first half of Arsenal's trip to non-league Sutton United was a strange affair. The Gunners found themselves ahead, while they limited Sutton's advances they still couldn't dominate.

The tackles were flying from the part-timers, and the plastic pitch made it difficult for the Premier League giants to settle into a rhythm.

Many had expected Arsenal's foreign players to struggle in such conditions, but most managed to find their feet and contribute.

However, there has been one player that has come in for it from both sets of fans.

Nacho Monreal hasn't been able to reach the same levels of consistency as he had last season and looks to be one of the men on the pitch having trouble with the pitch and the conditions.

Sutton, in their few attacks, have looked to exploit the flanks, and even managed to get some glimmers of joy from down the left flank.

The home fans in the stands noticed this and decided to let him know that they'd identified him as the weak link in the away team's system.

And in seeing this at home, Arsenal fans sat behind their screens took to social media to add their own opinions on the Spanish international.

See some of the reactions below...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Spain Football
FA Cup
Football
Arsene Wenger
Nacho Monreal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again