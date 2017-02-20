Arsenal and Sutton fans pick on one Gunners star for being terrible

The first half of Arsenal's trip to non-league Sutton United was a strange affair. The Gunners found themselves ahead, while they limited Sutton's advances they still couldn't dominate.

The tackles were flying from the part-timers, and the plastic pitch made it difficult for the Premier League giants to settle into a rhythm.

Many had expected Arsenal's foreign players to struggle in such conditions, but most managed to find their feet and contribute.

However, there has been one player that has come in for it from both sets of fans.

Nacho Monreal hasn't been able to reach the same levels of consistency as he had last season and looks to be one of the men on the pitch having trouble with the pitch and the conditions.

Sutton, in their few attacks, have looked to exploit the flanks, and even managed to get some glimmers of joy from down the left flank.

The home fans in the stands noticed this and decided to let him know that they'd identified him as the weak link in the away team's system.

And in seeing this at home, Arsenal fans sat behind their screens took to social media to add their own opinions on the Spanish international.

See some of the reactions below...

