Theo Walcott involved in embarrassing incident before Sutton match

For many of Sutton United's players, Monday night's FA Cup clash against Arsenal was the biggest match of their lives.

While plenty of Paul Doswell's men have experience of playing in the football league not many have ever had the opportunity to test their ability against the Premier League's finest before.

And the National League outfit certainly didn't disgrace themselves on the big occasion by putting in a sterling effort to keep Arsene Wenger's men at bay for the majority of the game.

You can probably also forgive some of the Arsenal players for feeling a bit nervous too.

Following last week's humiliation in Munich, the Gunners would have been eager to avoid further embarrassment by losing again.

And it was a big night for Theo Walcott too, as he was given the honour of captaining the visitors.

But he was left looking a little red-faced prior to kick off when referee Michael Oliver brought the two teams' captains together for the coin toss and final words of encouragement.

As is usually the tradition in such ties, Sutton's captain Jamie Collins handed Walcott a small flag to commemorate the occasion.

However, the England international didn't have a gift for Collins and looked incredibly awkward - see the video below.

Whether he left a similar flag in the dressing room or Arsenal simply forgot to create one is unclear but we don't think Walcott will make that mistake again should he wear the armband against Lincoln in the next round.

Safe to say, Walcott and Arsenal didn't get sympathy on Twitter for it. Here's the best reaction:

Luckily the pre-match embarrassment wasn't a sign of things to come as goals from Lucas Perez and Walcott - his 100th Arsenal goal - ensured Wenger's side progressed to the quarter-finals.

