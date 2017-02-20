Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Call it the 'magic of the cup' if you like, but games like these always provide non-league players with an opportunity to do something worth remembering and telling their future grandchildren.

Unfortunately for Sutton United, none of their players managed to get on the scoresheet against Arsenal on Monday night as their fairy tale FA Cup run finally came to an end.

The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners on the night thanks to strikes from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott, but the part-timers were far from being overawed by the occasion.

And there was one Sutton player who seemed to relish the opportunity to show what he can do, and acted as Sutton's biggest threat throughout the night.

Roarie Deacon was once on the books at Arsenal, coming through the youth ranks before moving to Sunderland and eventually making his way down the divisions.

At 25 there is still a hope that he could have a career as a professional yet, but he obviously wanted to prove to Arsene Wenger that he still had something to offer.

Arsenal used the game as a chance to bed in a few youngsters, with highly-rated defender Rob Holding being one of them.

But unfortunately for Holding, he was nothing but a victim for a moment of magic from Deacon, who slipped the ball cheekily through his legs during the early stages of the game.

Deacon later would rattle the crossbar with a stinging effort, which was unlucky not to find its way past David Ospina.

He even managed to pick up the BBC's Man of the Match award for his troubles, capping off what will surely be a memorable night for him.

