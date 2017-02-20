When Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain entered the field of play at half time, Sutton's players probably knew that they would be up against it in the second half.

The England international took the place of midfield colleague Mohamed Elneny, who had to be taken off on his first game back since returning from the African Cup of Nations.

It's not a bad swap to be able to make, and the 23-year-old quickly went about imposing his presence on the game.

Article continues below

Pace has always been one of his biggest assets, and against the non-league side he was often able to cut through the midfield with relative ease.

This obviously became apparent to one Sutton defender, who decided to try and stop him in a novel way.

Article continues below

During one burst forward, the Arsenal man was being chased by a Sutton player, who quickly realised that he wasn't going to catch up with the Ox.

So what did he do to try and stop him? He tried to headbutt him.

Check the video below...

You can see that he regretted trying it as soon as he'd done it, raising his hands as he jogged off.

Should he have caught him with it, he most certainly would have ruined his own night by being sent off, and brought a whole heap of negative attention on himself in the aftermath.

For the most part, Sutton weren't overawed by the occasion, and even threatened to score when Roarie Deacon hit the bar with a thunderous effort.

Arsene Wenger was sufficiently worried enough to bring on Alexis Sanchez in the second half, but class prevailed, though Sutton can be proud of themselves for playing their part.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms