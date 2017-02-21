Sauber become the first F1 team to reveal their car for the 2017 season

Sauber have become the first Formula 1 team to unveil their car for the 2017 season.

Their C36 model will give fans an idea of how teams will tackle the substantial rule changes in the sport, designed to make cars faster and races more exciting.

These are the first actual images of any finished car for 2017, with Williams having released graphics of their design last Friday.

As well as a slightly different body, the Swiss team have added a new blue, white and gold livery.

After Sauber finished 10th out of 11 teams last season, technical director Jorg Zander has admitted he expected “a clear improvement compared to last year”.

For the most part, the car looks fairly similar to last year’s model, but features changes such as a delta-shaped front wing, a lower and wider rear wing and larger tyres.

Under the body, floorspace is wider and modified from last year in an attempt to generate more downforce – at least 30% more – which will boost cornering speeds.

53 year-old Zander came to Sauber on the back of two years as technical chief of Audi’s World Endurance Championship programme, which proved to be hugely successful.

He is no stranger to F1, however, having already worked in the past with Toyota, BAR, Williams and Brawn in addition to Sauber.

“Our objective is to establish ourselves in the mid-field. In comparison to last year, we will implement our development plan for the whole season, but we have to be realistic as our reference is at a lower level than the ones of our competitors,” he said as per the BBC.

In the cockpit of the new car will be Marcus Ericsson of Sweden in his third season with Sauber, and Pascal Wehrlein, who is on the books at Mercedes.

The German is set to miss the first pre-season test next week as he recovers from a neck injury picked up at the Race of Champions event in Miami in January. He will be replaced by Ferrari’s third driver, Antonio Giovanzzi.

Sauber’s brand new model includes many of the design features experts predicted ahead of racing under the new regulations, including a tail fin – painted black in Sauber’s case – and a new shape on the front and wings.

The rules around aerodynamic appendages have also seen some tinkering ahead of 2017.

It’s important to stress that Sauber are not getting ahead of themselves with this new car. The last few seasons have been tough, but they are now in a better place financially and will be looking to build steadily from here.

