There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

At first, we all thought it was pretty hilarious to see Sutton United’s reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw eating a pie on the substitutes bench during their FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

Shaw has become a cult hero in Sutton’s FA Cup run with the 23 stone man getting plenty of attention.

And, despite not making it onto the pitch against the Gunners, Shaw was once again hitting the headlines.

Not only was he seen tucking into a pie towards the end but he also spent the half-time interval in the clubhouse. Whether or not he was sinking a couple of pints of lager is unknown.

However, the truth about his pie eating has emerged which has ruined it somewhat.

The Sun Bets sponsored the National League side for their clash against Arsene Wenger’s side and, pre-match, they offered odds of 8/1 for Shaw to be eating a pie on the bench.

Why Shaw ate a pie

Twitter reacts

So, when it actually happened, it seemed too much of a coincidence.

In fact, Shaw could actually find himself in trouble according to SportingIntelligence’s Nick Harris. He tweeted: “If a betting operator conspires with sportsmen to manipulate event (pie-eating in game), infringement of Gambling Act, section 42?”

If The Sun Bets have asked Shaw to eat a pie in order for that particular bet to land, surely that is breaking that law.

While Shaw appeared to be loving his five seconds of fame, his manager Paul Doswell wasn’t too impressed with his behaviour.

Sutton's manager on Shaw's antics

“I would assume so,” he said when asked whether the pie-eating was a PR stunt. “I think Wayne has become this global superstar on the back of being 23 stone. He’s made that a chance to make some more media coverage off the back of it.

“The reality is I don’t know, but it wouldn’t surprise me. I don’t think it shows us in the best light.”

Shaw could only look on as his side lost 2-0 to their Premier League opposition. Goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott sent them through to the quarter-final to face Lincoln but Sutton can hold their heads extremely high with the performance they produced.

As for Shaw, he will go back to spending three nights a week in the clubhouse and being able to eat pies on his own accord.

