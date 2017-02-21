Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Shaw.

What many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At first, we all thought it was pretty hilarious to see Sutton United’s reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw eating a pie on the substitutes bench during their FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

Shaw has become a cult hero in Sutton’s FA Cup run with the 23 stone man getting plenty of attention.

And, despite not making it onto the pitch against the Gunners, Shaw was once again hitting the headlines.

Article continues below

Not only was he seen tucking into a pie towards the end but he also spent the half-time interval in the clubhouse. Whether or not he was sinking a couple of pints of lager is unknown.

However, the truth about his pie eating has emerged which has ruined it somewhat.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

A Sutton defender tried to stop an Arsenal attack in the most non-league way ever

A Sutton defender tried to stop an Arsenal attack in the most non-league way ever

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

The Sun Bets sponsored the National League side for their clash against Arsene Wenger’s side and, pre-match, they offered odds of 8/1 for Shaw to be eating a pie on the bench.

Why Shaw ate a pie

Twitter reacts

So, when it actually happened, it seemed too much of a coincidence.

In fact, Shaw could actually find himself in trouble according to SportingIntelligence’s Nick Harris. He tweeted: “If a betting operator conspires with sportsmen to manipulate event (pie-eating in game), infringement of Gambling Act, section 42?”

If The Sun Bets have asked Shaw to eat a pie in order for that particular bet to land, surely that is breaking that law.

While Shaw appeared to be loving his five seconds of fame, his manager Paul Doswell wasn’t too impressed with his behaviour.

Sutton's manager on Shaw's antics

“I would assume so,” he said when asked whether the pie-eating was a PR stunt. “I think Wayne has become this global superstar on the back of being 23 stone. He’s made that a chance to make some more media coverage off the back of it. 

“The reality is I don’t know, but it wouldn’t surprise me. I don’t think it shows us in the best light.”

Sutton United v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Shaw could only look on as his side lost 2-0 to their Premier League opposition. Goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott sent them through to the quarter-final to face Lincoln but Sutton can hold their heads extremely high with the performance they produced.

As for Shaw, he will go back to spending three nights a week in the clubhouse and being able to eat pies on his own accord.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Football
Mesut Özil
Aaron Ramsey
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again