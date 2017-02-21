Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arsene Wenger.

Top European boss hints that he wants to take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Leonardo Jardim has already had a small taste of the Premier League this season when he guided his Monaco side past tottenham in the group stages of the Champions League.

He'll get another taste this week when the French title contenders take on Manchester City in the knock out phase, but it seems he'd like a bigger spoonful.

And not only that, he's not afraid to throw his hat into the ring as a possible replacement for Arsene Wenger.

Jardim is currently leading the way in Ligue 1 ahead of defending champions Paris Saint Germain, and has overseen his side become a free-scoring, entertaining side capable of causing a few upsets in Europe.

It is thought that the Venezuelan-born tactician is already on the Arsenal shortlist to take over from Wenger should he decide to step away from the club at the end of the season.

Wenger's contract is up in the summer and he has so far made no indication that he will sign an extension, so Gunners chiefs are already eyeing up names to step into the breach.

And Jardim confirmed that he could be interested in the job as he hopes to one day manage in England.

“Well, I think that all managers and players want to coach and play at the highest level and, today, the Premier League is perhaps the biggest national league in Europe and everyone would like to have the opportunity to coach here,” he said as per the Mirror.

Monaco Training and Press Conference

However, the 42-year-old is already in demand thanks to what he's done with Monaco so far, so Arsenal could face a battle on their hands to snap him up.

His stock is sure to rise further if he can get his side past Manchester city and into the next round of the Champions League.

