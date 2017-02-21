Arsenal may have avoided what would have been the biggest upset in FA Cup history by beating Sutton United 2-0 but it was a night those minnows from non-league will never ever forget.

Lucas Perez's goal from a cross-come-shot in the first half would have settled the nerves of Arsenal fans before Theo Walcott's 100th strike for the club ensured Arsene Wenger's men progressed into the last eight.

Roarie Deacon came closest to scoring for the hosts at Gander Green Lane when he rattled the bar with a brilliant shot from 25 yards but Sutton certainly played their part throughout the contest.

Once the draw was made the match was unsurprisingly touted to be the most intriguing tie of the weekend and therefore was shown live on the BBC.

Article continues below

Alongside Match of the Day regulars, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer in the makeshift television studio was ex-Gunner Martin Keown.

Of course, Keown is actually one of the more experienced pundits around today and yet one comment he made at half-time left everyone completely bewildered.

Article continues below

Following a first half of few chances, the BBC panel decided to discuss some of the challenges Sutton put in on Arsenal's Premier League stars.

There were certainly a few tackles that would have received a far stricter punishment had it been a game in the English top flight.

But when analysing one particular crunching challenge from former Arsenal ace Craig Eastmond on Mohamed Elneny - as the video below shows - Keown said: "Look at this, bang! 'You're the foreign player that's come over to take my place, and I'm going to let you know.'"

It doesn't really make much sense, does it?

Now, we don't think we are jumping to conclusions here but it is extremely unlikely Eastmond opted to aggressively win the ball because Elneny was foreign and had effectively taken his spot at Arsenal.

Elneny was actually brought off during the interval and replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who himself avoided a headbutt attempt - albeit a pretty weak one - as he went past the Sutton captain Jamie Collins.

See Keown? They weren't just targeting foreign players.

As you can probably expect, there were plenty of people who spotted Keown's comment on Twitter. Here's the best reaction:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms