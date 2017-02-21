While a 2-0 victory over non-League opposition in the FA Cup is nothing to shout about, one Arsenal player will now have fond memories of their game against Sutton United.

Arsene Wenger made the bold decision to name Theo Walcott as captain at the Borough Sports Ground but the 27-year-old repaid his manager's faith.

Not only did Walcott play an important role in Lucas Perez's opener, but he also scored his 100th goal for Arsenal with a tidy finish.

When Nacho Monreal's deflected cross found its way to the back post in the 55th minute, Walcott was lurking to keep his left-footed strike down and beat Ross Worner.

However, Monday night's game wasn't all plain sailing for Arsenal's stand-in captain.

Walcott made the embarrassing error of not taking a penchant to swap with Sutton skipper James Collins at the coin toss, which saw the winger slammed on social media.

He soon made up for his mistake with a goal, of course, but all is now forgotten because of his act of sheer class after the game.

In the footage below, Walcott entered the home dressing room to shake hands with every Sutton player and also sign autographs.

If a reminder was ever needed that Walcott is one of football's nice guys, this was it.

Criticism soon turned into praise for Walcott, who was lauded on Twitter by Arsenal fans for his kind gesture and landmark goal.

Sutton's players certainly deserved a pat on the back for their performance against the Gunners, with Wenger describing the display as "astonishing".

Asked after the game if it was a case of 'job done', he replied: "Yes, against a side that was astonishing. They are basically in division five and they are 17th out of 24.

"[I was surprised] by the speed of their game."

Arsenal next face Lincoln City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with a semi-final place at stake at the Emirates Stadium on March 11.

