Eden Hazard .

Eden Hazard makes admission over his form last season

It's fair to say that Eden Hazard didn't have the best of times last season.

Having won a double PFA award in the 2014/15 season, his form nosedived spectacularly last term as Chelsea struggled to assert themselves in the Premier League title race.

But this term he has found himself in a rich vein of form once again, and has played a key part in Chelsea running away from the rest of the pack at the summit of the table.

The man himself believes that there is one key factor in his return to form, and that's the influence of new manager Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician arrived over the summer and breathed new life into the club, banishing their 10th place finish under Jose Mourinho into the past as nothing more than a bad memory.

And not only has he heaped praise on his new boss, he's also been open and honest about his poor performances last term.

Last season everyone knows I was not good enough. But you learn from your mistakes. I gave everything to come back and now I am in my level," he said as per the Mirror.

“So I started this season well – fit, with no injuries and it is better to play when you are ready. I want to enjoy being on the pitch. So this is the key.

“It is always a difficult to come back after a bad season, but the boss changed something and tried to give us more confidence.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Hazard isn't the only player to credit Conte with his own return to form, gave an insight into his feelings after bagging his 10th goal of the season in the win over Wolves at the weekend.

“This is the best moment for me at this club since I’ve been here. I’m happy.”

Pedro struggled to adapt to the Premier League at first following his £21million move from Barcelona, but has clicked alongside the rest of his teammates.



