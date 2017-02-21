We’ve already seen on numerous occasions this season that Alexis Sanchez has a winning mentality.

He stormed off the pitch - after throwing off his gloves - following Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in January. Some of the Arsenal players were celebrating their result after coming back from 3-0 down but Sanchez was furious with the two dropped points.

A couple of weeks later, he sat with a coat draped over his head after being substituted against Swansea. Not only was his side 4-0 up at the time but he had just got himself on the scoresheet.

Then, last week, Sanchez was seen crouching on the touchline in utter devastation after Arsenal went 5-1 down to Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash.

He just loves to win and you can't blame him.

And that was identified once again in their FA Cup clash against Sutton.

Sanchez was introduced against the non-league side with just 15 minutes remaining with the Gunners already 2-0 up. Arsenal would surely see out the game with ease and Sanchez probably didn’t need to exert his influence on his teammates.

However, with just seconds remaining - eight seconds to be exact - Sanchez showed that no matter who Arsenal were playing and no matter the situation, his mentality doesn’t change.

After playing the ball back to defender Rob Holding, Sanchez urged his teammate to slow down play as they looked to ease into the quarter-finals.

But Holding had other ideas and played an aimless long ball that went straight out of play.

It left Sanchez fuming and he demonstrated his anger. Take a look:

But Sanchez must be happy that his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as they look to salvage their campaign with some silverware. Despite being drawn against another non-league side in the last-eight, Sanchez will no doubt be desperate to play the full 90 minutes.

But whether he likes it or not, Sanchez now has a little break from football. Arsenal don’t play again until March 4 - when they travel to Anfield to play Liverpool.

The Chilean probably won’t be a big fan of an 11-day break considering his love of the game. Maybe he can spend some time playing with his beloved dogs in the meantime.

