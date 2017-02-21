Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Eugenie Bouchard is now preparing for the Mexican Open .

Eugenie Bouchard gets "back to reality" after high-profile date with NFL fan

Following her high-profile Super Bowl bet date with a lucky NFL fan, Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has begun her preparations for an expected return to the court at the Mexican Open this month.

The 22-year-old hasn't competed since the Australian Open in January, where she was knocked out in the third round by American Coco Vandeweghe, but took to her Instagram on Sunday to let her 1.3 million followers know that it was "back to reality".

Although, this doesn't mean that the 2014 Wimbledon finalist has ruled out a potential follow-up date with lucky student John Goehrke.

Goehrke won his original date with the tennis star after betting Bouchard that the New England Patriots would win Super Bowl 51 even though they were down 21-3 to the Atlanta Falcons at the time.

In a miraculous piece of fortune for Goehrke, the New England Patriots went on to achieve the biggest comeback in Superbowl history, winning 34-28 in overtime and earning the 20-year-old a date with the tennis ace.

And it now seems as though Bouchard is eager for a second date.

However, for now, Bouchard's full focus is on her tennis career, and she expressed that in her latest Instagram post.

With a picture of her midway through a training session, the Canadian attached the image with the caption 'Back to reality...lol.'

Goehrke presented Bouchard with a pair of Tiffany earrings as a thank you gift after she flew him out to meet her in New York at a Brooklyn Nets NBA match and when asked about the potential of a second date, Bouchard told TMZ "for sure".

"It has been awesome, he's normal."

"I planned the date. He picked me up at my hotel like a gentleman, then we came over here, he brought me a nice little gift and he enjoyed the game court-side."

"I'm lucky he's normal.

"For sure [there will be a second date]."

When Goehrke was asked about how he had enjoyed his date with the famous tennis player, he described it as "the best date ever."

