Video marking Walcott's 100th Arsenal goal proves fans were always right about him

Almost 11 years on from joining Arsenal as a 16-year-old from Southampton and Theo Walcott finally has his 100th goal for the club.

His strike, which came against Sutton United in the FA Cup on Monday, meant he became the 18th player in Arsenal's history to reach the landmark.

In doing so, Walcott joined an elite list of names to have made the '100 club', including Thierry Henry, Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp and Robin van Persie.

And yet there's still something underwhelming about the winger's albeit remarkable achievement.

While scoring 100 goals for one club is brilliant, Arsenal fans might have hoped Walcott would have nearer 150 by now.

Indeed, 100 goals in 10 seasons averages out at - you've guessed it - 10 goals per season, which is actually pretty poor.

Injuries have plagued Walcott's career at the Emirates Stadium, but early signs suggested Arsene Wenger had signed a future superstar. That much is evident in the video Arsenal posted today to mark the Englishman's 100th club goal.

Arsenal v Stoke City - Premier League

In the montage below, which features some of Walcott's finest efforts, it's clear the 27-year-old was hugely talented as a youngster with his pace and finishing.

It begs the question of why Walcott - who has failed to fulfil his vast potential - has taken over a decade to score 100 goals.

WALCOTT 100 CLUB

Since the day Walcott signed in 2006, Arsenal fans have said how he possesses incredible ability but doesn't use it properly.

Take his first ever goal against Chelsea in the 2007 League Cup final. Walcott, who was 17 at the time, showed composure beyond his years to fire past Petr Cech.

Later in the video, Walcott demonstrates his speed and eye for goal with efforts against Newcastle United, Chelsea (again) and Tottenham.

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Walcott has proved he can score any kind of goal, but it's ultimately inconsistency that has prevented him from reaching his potential and becoming world class.

Brilliant one match and quiet the next, the England international has always struggled to consistently deliver the goods season after season.

And that's a pretty sad reality because, when watching the above video, it genuinely feels like Arsenal potentially had the next Thierry Henry on their hands.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

