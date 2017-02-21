Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Roach believes that a potential fight between Mayweather and McGregor is now likely to happen.

Freddie Roach has his say on Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Freddie Roach has claimed that the much talked about crossover boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor "looks likely to happen".

Roach, the long-time boxing coach of eight division world champion and Mayweather rival Manny Pacquiao, has stated that Mayweather revealed his intentions to fight McGregor during a visit to his gym a few months ago.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Roach also said that he believes the timing is right for the potential super fight given McGregor's current popularity.

Article continues below

“We’re in a different era now, It looks like it’s gonna happen," Roach said.

"Everything is pointing in the right direction. I think Conor will have his hands full with a boxer like Floyd. But he’s sellable, he’s making some noise.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

Watch: Video shows what Alexis Sanchez did after Sutton fans invaded the pitch

Watch: Video shows what Alexis Sanchez did after Sutton fans invaded the pitch

Roach claims that  Mayweather visited him at his Wild Card gym in Hollywood to check if the current UFC lightweight champion had approached Roach to help him with his boxing ahead of a potential clash between the pair.

Roach has coached several of Mayweather's opponents in the past, as well as helped other UFC stars such as Georges St-Pierre with their boxing skills. And Roach admits that although "at one point" he didn't think the bout was "possible", his meeting with Mayweather has changed his mind.

“According to Mayweather, yes,” Roach said.

“He told me he would fight him. Everything is pointing in that direction right now. At one point, I didn't think it was possible.”

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The talk about the potential meeting between the biggest star of boxing and the biggest star of MMA has been going on for over a year now but has gathered much more steam recently.

Following reports that the bout had been agreed last week, McGregor flew to Las Vegas and claimed that Mayweather had failed to show up to a meeting.

However, Mayweather has stated that McGregor's current contract with the UFC is what is holding up talks. 

UFC President Dana White, who McGregor is under contract to, stated last week that "no deal was even close to being done."

Will Mayweather Vs McGregor happen? Is McGregor's UFC contract going to prove problematic? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again