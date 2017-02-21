Freddie Roach has claimed that the much talked about crossover boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor "looks likely to happen".

Roach, the long-time boxing coach of eight division world champion and Mayweather rival Manny Pacquiao, has stated that Mayweather revealed his intentions to fight McGregor during a visit to his gym a few months ago.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Roach also said that he believes the timing is right for the potential super fight given McGregor's current popularity.

“We’re in a different era now, It looks like it’s gonna happen," Roach said.

"Everything is pointing in the right direction. I think Conor will have his hands full with a boxer like Floyd. But he’s sellable, he’s making some noise.”

Roach claims that Mayweather visited him at his Wild Card gym in Hollywood to check if the current UFC lightweight champion had approached Roach to help him with his boxing ahead of a potential clash between the pair.

Roach has coached several of Mayweather's opponents in the past, as well as helped other UFC stars such as Georges St-Pierre with their boxing skills. And Roach admits that although "at one point" he didn't think the bout was "possible", his meeting with Mayweather has changed his mind.

“According to Mayweather, yes,” Roach said.

“He told me he would fight him. Everything is pointing in that direction right now. At one point, I didn't think it was possible.”

The talk about the potential meeting between the biggest star of boxing and the biggest star of MMA has been going on for over a year now but has gathered much more steam recently.

Following reports that the bout had been agreed last week, McGregor flew to Las Vegas and claimed that Mayweather had failed to show up to a meeting.

However, Mayweather has stated that McGregor's current contract with the UFC is what is holding up talks.

UFC President Dana White, who McGregor is under contract to, stated last week that "no deal was even close to being done."

