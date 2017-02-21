In many ways, Arsenal had very little to gain from their FA Cup fifth round clash against non-league Sutton United.

A place in the last-eight of the competition was up for grabs but anything less than a convincing victory would have been a failure for Arsene Wenger’s side.

While they progressed with a 2-0 victory, it probably wasn’t the comfortable night that Arsenal would have hoped for with Sutton causing them a few problems.

But the Gunners earned respect with the way they handled the clash. Stand-in captain Theo Walcott may have forgotten his Arsenal pennant before the match but he made up for it afterward by entering the home changing room and signing autographs and posing for pictures.

However, while Walcott was carrying out his brilliant gesture his teammates were causing a huge mess in their own dressing room.

A lot was made of how Arsenal would deal with the cramped facilities at Gander Green Lane. The Arsenal stars are probably used to their own locker and spacious changing rooms at the Emirates but had to settle with a wooden bench as they rubbed shoulders with each other as they got changed.

And the Gunners didn’t appear to treat the facilities with too much respect as a couple of images have emerged of how they left it following their victory.

The Premier League side are probably used to a cleaner removing all of their mess following a match so can maybe be excused with the state they left the Sutton changing room in.

Take a look:

Despite the mess it was left in, Wenger claimed that he enjoyed the size of the changing rooms at Sutton.

"The changing rooms for me were fantastic – the closer you are, the more united you are when you go out there,” he said.

In fact, it could well be Sutton’s reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw that has to clean up all the mess left behind by the Gunners.

The 23 stone ‘keeper sleeps at the club a couple of times a week and is often seen doing a few chores around Gander Green Lane in return. In fact, he was seen vacuuming the dugouts ahead of the arrival of Arsenal’s side as well as appearing in the clubhouse at half-time - although we don’t think he was pulling pints.

Hopefully, Sutton can get their changing room cleaned up for their next home match against Boredom Wood next week in their National League clash.

We doubt there will be anywhere near the 5,000 supporters we saw for the match against Arsenal, though.

