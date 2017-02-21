Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he has "zero problems" with Mercedes or his new teammate Valtteri Bottas following comments he made regarding team data sharing in Formula One.

The 32-year-old Brit had implied that his braking points and driving lines were shared within the Mercedes team, as he claimed that allowing another driver to gain an advantage by studying someone else's "homework" was unfair.

During a UBS Facebook Q and A, the three-time world champion had said: "I go out, do my laps, do all my homework and the other guy can see everything.

"I have asked my team [about it]."

"I don't think it's fair that he brings his A-game, then I can study his A-game on a computer.

"Because of this data, they can just copy you, by braking five metres earlier here, two metres there. That's what I really dislike."

Although many perceived this as Hamilton taking a shot at Mercedes and his new teammate Bottas, Hamilton took to his Twitter account earlier this week to clarify that his statements weren't aimed at either, stating that he's been strongly against the use of data sharing throughout his career.

"I wish to clarify, I have not hit out at my team at all," Hamilton wrote on the social media site.

"My point on data sharing is solely my feelings about the sport in general.

"It has been my feeling since the day I started F1 and still is 10 years later. There is zero problems in my team, zero problems with Bottas."

Bottas has replaced 2016 champion Nico Rosberg for the 2017 campaign after the German retired at the end of last season following his first F1 championship win.

Despite being teammates at Mercedes, Hamilton and Rosberg had somewhat of a difficult relationship, with Hamilton heavily criticised during the last race of the season for ignoring Mercedes instructions and attempting to back Rosberg up into oncoming traffic in a last ditch attempt to clinch the title from his team-mate.

The issues between the pair will be something Mercedes will be eager to avoid with Hamilton and his new teammate Bottas.

