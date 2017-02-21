It seemed inevitable Arsenal would progress into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday but, credit where it's due, Sutton United gave them a run for their money.

Goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott secured a 2-0 victory for the away side, though the hosts had their own chances.

Sutton skipper James Collins rose highest from a corner but couldn't direct his header on target in the 60th minute, while Roarie Deacon almost scored a screamer from 25 yards five minutes later.

Regardless of the result, the U's deserved huge credit for the way they tried to play football against one of England's heavyweights.

Arsene Wenger certainly recognised how well Sutton played, with the Frenchman describing them as "astonishing" after the game.

"Yes, against a side that was astonishing," he said when asked if the game was a case of 'job done'. "They are basically in division five and they are 17th out of 24.

"[I was surprised] by the speed of their game."

There was a real sense of FA Cup spirit about the Borough Sports Ground, with the underdogs taking the game to Arsenal, who similarly didn't underestimate their opponents.

It proved to be a fixture filled with kind gestures. After the game, Theo Walcott - who scored his 100th goal - went into the away dressing room to shake hands with every Sutton player.

He even took the time to sign autographs for those who wanted one.

However, it has now been revealed by Sutton manager Paul Doswell that they received another "amazing gesture" from Arsenal after the game.

Speaking in a post-match interview, he explained how the Gunners have promised to donate £50,000 towards two new classrooms for the club.

"The reality is that Arsenal have been superb all the way through this," Doswell said, per the Evening Standard. "We think they're going to help us with the classroom, that's what we're trying.

"It's going to go into the community fund and they've promised us £50,000 and that will buy two classrooms.

"That is an amazing gesture from them and one we're very thankful for."

Brilliant. The future certainly looks bright at Sutton United having earned £1 million from their memorable FA Cup run.

"The money will be spent on 100 children, 16-18, on site," he added. "We'll buy new dressing rooms, new classrooms, all the toilets [will be fixed].

"Everything you could want your house to look like, we'll get it in order. It won't be spent on players."

