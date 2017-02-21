Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Dani Alves describes his feelings over Sergio Ramos and his move to Real Madrid

Dani Alves has been fairly vocal this week, having already called out Barcelona for the way they handled his exit to Juventus last year.

The explosive interview with Spanish publication ABC suggested that he was feeling salty about his departure and clearly had some strong feelings on the subject.

In the interview, he shared a few feelings on former nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, but where he shared his admiration, he couldn't extend that to Sergio Ramos.

The pair played together briefly at Sevilla before Ramos left for the capital in 2005 and Alves departed for Barcelona three years later.

Alves has always enjoyed a good rapport with Sevilla fans whenever he has returned, but the same can't be said for Ramos, who has become something of a pantomime villain to those at the Sanchez Pizjuain.

Sevilla fans let this be known in January with a series of vile taunts about Ramos' mother and wife and booing his every touch of the ball.

And while Alves believes that the level of abuse the Spanish international received is wrong, he believes he knows why they have taken such a dislike to him over the years.

"I think it’s totally wrong that Ramos is subjected to insults, but at the same time, he may not be in a position to make these demands from the fans regarding respect," he said via ABC.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Copa Del Rey - Semi Final Second Leg

"Ramos, to be frank, didn’t achieve that much at Sevilla to not celebrate goals or to ask for forgiveness when scoring. I was there for six years and won plenty of titles.

"Just a few days before moving to Real Madrid, Ramos declared eternal love for Sevilla and that is the root problem of the anger that the fans hold towards Ramos. He’s still hostage to those words."

Alves will now be in action again this week as his Juventus side take on Portuguese giants Porto in the Champions League.

