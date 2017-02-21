Ben Stokes has described being bought for a record-breaking fee of £1.7 million in the Indian Premier League auction as "complete carnage".

The Rising Pune Supergiants came out on top of a bidding war for the current vice-captain of the English Test team after bidding 14.5 Crore in Indian currency. The highest fee ever paid for a foreign player.

The auction also saw 24-year-old Englishman Tymal Mills become a millionaire after commanding a fee of £1.4 million, whilst fellow England representatives Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, and Chris Jordan were also picked up.

As the live stream of the auction broke down, Stokes was forced to use his Twitter account to keep up to date with the news of his record-breaking worth.

"I set my alarm for 3.30, got up and waited about 40 minutes for my turn in the auction," Stokes said.

"I tried to watch it on a live stream but it wasn't working so I had to follow it on Twitter!

"There were so many tweets on it that it was hard to keep up. I kept on refreshing my notifications, I saw people were tweeting and then I realised that Pune had got me."

Although discovering his price via Twitter, the 25-year-old wasn't initially sure of how much a Crore was worth, but knew that with more than one team seeking his services, it had placed him in the "best position".

“I wasn’t sure how much a Crore was, people were retweeting stuff - it was complete carnage. I hadn’t thought about how much I would go for. I guess having more than one team wanting me was probably the best position to be in.

"It's a life-changing amount of money, I can't really say more than that. I'm really thankful and grateful for how it went this morning. I'm struggling to put it into words.

“Seven times my base amount - that’s mental and it hasn’t sunk in yet, but pretty cool to think about I guess.

Hopefully I’ll live up to it, win a few games and deliver on what they’ve paid for me.”

