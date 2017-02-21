Ex-Man Utd star explains how Pogba and Martial are letting their teammates down

It can often be easy to mistake confidence for cockiness. Sometimes a player can just be comfortable with their ability, and because there are eye-watering sums of money involved people can assume they are aware they have something to brag about.

But isn't football supposed to be fun? Don't fans pay those eye-watering sums of money to see their favourite world-class athletes perform tricks and flicks?

Well, according to former Manchester United defender Paul Parker, when Paul Pogba does this it's because he's disrespecting their fellow teammates.

Parker made well over 100 appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson between 1991-96, and comes from a very different school of thinking about the game, clearly.

Speaking with 888sport he explained that when Pogba performs his flicks and skills in training, it's actually a sign of mistrust.

“It’s impossible for Pogba to justify his fee unless he scores fifteen goals a season and has twenty-five assists,” Parker said.

“The problem is that he’s not playing with the same calibre of players that he had at Juventus so he’s trying to do too much and holds onto the ball too long.

“He never had so many touches of the ball at Juventus because maybe now he feels he doesn’t have the players around him who he respects.”

“Maybe if he kept it more simple and began respecting the people around he’d do more instead of just flashes. He talks of how many times he’s hit the woodwork but I’m pretty sure that Opta count that as being off target.

“How is that now becoming a positive? Add those eight times to the other occasions he’s been off target and it doesn’t look good.”

Parker then took aim at Anthony Martial, who he believes is also letting the side down.

“People say Martial hasn’t been given the opportunity but when he has he’s not grasped it. When you look between the lines of his goals and assists there hasn’t been a lot of meat on the bone.

“Maybe this is the first time I’ve ever agreed with Mourinho in wanting more from him and you can look at stats but at the end of the day it’s about people and what they do in games.

“I still don’t think he does enough and gives the ball away cheaply. When he does he then doesn’t respect the people around him by working hard trying to get it back again or putting himself in a position to stop opponents progressing.”

Does he have a point?

