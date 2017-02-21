Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

For many tennis fans, seeing Roger Federer overcome Rafael Nadal in a gruelling Australian Open final in January felt like a throwback to ten years ago.

During the 2000's, Federer and Nadal would frequently battle it out for the game's top honours and their rivalry seemed to grow with every engrossing encounter.

Despite often being the only person standing in each other's way from glory, their rivalry has always been respectful - something that isn't seen quite so often in the modern day.

However, because of how well the duo get on off the court the thought of seeing them one day play on the same side of the net has been a dream many fans never thought would actually happen.

Until now that is.

A new Ryder Cup-style competition is set to launch later this year and there is a very genuine chance Federer and Nadal could compete together.

The inaugural Laver Cup will take place in Prague in September and will see Europe's top stars team up to face the best the rest of 'The World' has to offer.

The two teams will be captained by Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe and will add two wildcard picks to the highest four ranked players who automatically qualify to compete against each other.

Laver Cup 2017 Countdown

Three singles and a doubles match are played on each day and Federer has already revealed his excitement at the prospect of playing alongside his old adversary Nadal.

"I’ve always wanted to play with Rafa… just because our rivalry has been so special," Federer said, as per The Metro.

"I’ve seen his wicked forehand go past me too often!

"I think Team Europe are going to be big favourites but because of the setup of the Laver Cup I think the margins are always going to be very slim."

Roger Federer Launches The Laver Cup

"Rod Laver wants us to represent our part of the world with pride and play our best and win for our team-mates.

"We will play to our best possibilities."

The Davis Cup is currently the only competition similar to the Laver Cup currently in existence but there are bound to be millions of tennis fans tuning in to witness the likes of Federer, Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic actually play on the same side for a change.

