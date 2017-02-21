Video shows Paul Pogba should have a lot more assists at Man Utd

While there's no doubting Paul Pogba is gradually readjusting to life in the Premier League, question marks remain over his goals and assists record at Manchester United.

In 24 league appearances, the Frenchman has scored just four goals and created a further three - a poor return for someone who cost £89 million.

Pogba's overall contribution will improve as time goes on, of course, but it isn't without trying that he's made so few assists this season.

In his deep-lying midfield role, the 23-year-old is able to dictate play and help create goalscoring opportunities for both himself and teammates.

But while three league assists suggests he isn't very good at it, that's actually far from the case.

A video has emerged of Pogba producing some 'crazy' long balls this season that deserved a goal but were squandered by his teammates.

Whether it's 50-yard passes or chipped balls in behind, the France international is something of a specialist at finding players' feet from distance.

However, when it comes to the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Wayne Rooney applying the finishing touch, Pogba's long balls often prove futile. Check it out.

POGBA'S 'CRAZY' LONG BALLS

As many as four chances go begging in the first minute alone from Pogba's long passes, with Ibrahimovic missing the best opportunity against Leicester City.

From the Frenchman's lofted pass, Ibrahimovic chests the ball down and uncharacteristically volleys the ball wildly over the bar.

And it's much of the same thereafter, with Pogba constantly finding his target with an inch-perfect pass but left frustrated by some poor finishing.

Judging by the video, it really comes as no surprise that goals have been United's biggest problem this season.

While they sit sixth in the Premier League and only two points behind fourth spot, the Red Devils have scored just 38 league goals all campaign.

In comparison, bar Tottenham, the top five have all scored over 50 goals, with Arsenal and Liverpool the joint highest on 54.

With 13 games remaining, United could yet finish in a Champions League place - but only if they start converting the chances provided by Pogba.

