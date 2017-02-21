It's important for players to take some time out and goof around every now and again. As long as they're putting in the hard work when it matters they deserve to blow off some steam.

The especially applies for younger players, who can often become burdened by the pressure at the very top of the game can bring.

At Chelsea, who have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, they seem to have mastered the balance between work and play as the squad is not only performing well but showing a great harmony off it, too.

Over the course of the campaign, all of Chelsea's players have been given a clean slate to impress manager Antonio Conte.

He has decided to blood a number of youngsters properly, including Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah and Nathan Ake, who was recalled from a loan spell from Bournemouth and thrust into the first team.

On Monday, the three players mentioned got together at the club's swimming pool to mess around and attempt a pretty interesting trick shot involving a football and a basketball hoop.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek filmed the action and posted it to his social media accounts, and it shows himself and Nathaniel Chalobah kicking a ball to Ake to head back at them while he is still in the pool.

They do this a few times before Chalobah sends the ball looping through the hoop at the other end of the pool.

The three then explode into raptures as the young midfielder realises what he's done.

It seems to be a good time to be a Chelsea player at the moment. Earlier this week Eden Hazard explained why Antonio Conte has got his career back on track.

He was joined by Pedro, who held similar praise having finally found his feet in English football.

