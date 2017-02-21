Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Marcelo reacts to Ronaldo being humiliated by Casemiro at Real Madrid training

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You could tell from the way Real Madrid celebrated Casemiro's stunning volley against Napoli last week that they weren't expecting it any more than we were.

The Brazilian's brilliant strike past Pepe Reina gave Madrid a healthy 3-1 lead from the first leg of their round of 16 clash and it's unlikely the 24-year-old will ever hit a sweeter shot.

It was just Casemiro's second goal of the season and although the volley earned rave reviews by most, he was actually teased for it by Cristiano Ronaldo just a couple of days later.

Article continues below

"Just 'cause you scored that goal, you think you're the big man!" Ronaldo claimed during a rondo drill at training.

Well, Casemiro was able to get his revenge on the Portuguese star on Tuesday afternoon with a very cheeky nutmeg.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

Watch: Video shows what Alexis Sanchez did after Sutton fans invaded the pitch

Watch: Video shows what Alexis Sanchez did after Sutton fans invaded the pitch

This time Ronaldo was in the middle of the rondo, albeit how much effort he actually made to win the ball was questionable, to say the least.

Despite easier passes being available on his right, Casemiro spotted the perfect opportunity to play the ball through Ronaldo's legs and took full advantage.

p1b9gekbqu1ht12vv1f6ekrpgnj9.jpg

However, as you can see in the video below, the trick is actually overshadowed by Marcelo's hilarious reaction.

The left-back is overjoyed by what his Brazilian teammate has done and proceeds to perform a little dance around him.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo tries to pay them no attention but you can imagine he was probably reeling inside.

We guess that whenever one of the most skilful players in the world gets humiliated, you have to make the most of it.

No doubt the ex-Manchester United star probably tried extra hard to have the last laugh during the rest of the training session.

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

Zinedine Zidane's men are back in action tomorrow when they take on Valencia at the Mestalla.

They currently hold a one point lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga but do have the benefit of two games in hand still to play.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Marcelo
La Liga
Real Madrid
Casemiro
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again