You could tell from the way Real Madrid celebrated Casemiro's stunning volley against Napoli last week that they weren't expecting it any more than we were.

The Brazilian's brilliant strike past Pepe Reina gave Madrid a healthy 3-1 lead from the first leg of their round of 16 clash and it's unlikely the 24-year-old will ever hit a sweeter shot.

It was just Casemiro's second goal of the season and although the volley earned rave reviews by most, he was actually teased for it by Cristiano Ronaldo just a couple of days later.

"Just 'cause you scored that goal, you think you're the big man!" Ronaldo claimed during a rondo drill at training.

Well, Casemiro was able to get his revenge on the Portuguese star on Tuesday afternoon with a very cheeky nutmeg.

This time Ronaldo was in the middle of the rondo, albeit how much effort he actually made to win the ball was questionable, to say the least.

Despite easier passes being available on his right, Casemiro spotted the perfect opportunity to play the ball through Ronaldo's legs and took full advantage.

However, as you can see in the video below, the trick is actually overshadowed by Marcelo's hilarious reaction.

The left-back is overjoyed by what his Brazilian teammate has done and proceeds to perform a little dance around him.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo tries to pay them no attention but you can imagine he was probably reeling inside.

We guess that whenever one of the most skilful players in the world gets humiliated, you have to make the most of it.

No doubt the ex-Manchester United star probably tried extra hard to have the last laugh during the rest of the training session.

Zinedine Zidane's men are back in action tomorrow when they take on Valencia at the Mestalla.

They currently hold a one point lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga but do have the benefit of two games in hand still to play.

