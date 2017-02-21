With Arsenal having been humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and seemingly out of the title race, the club are quickly running out of bargaining chips to keep their best players at the club.

Both Mesut Ozil’s and Alexis Sanchez’s contracts expire at the end of next season and the two superstars don’t appear to be any closer to extending their stay at the Emirates.

The Gunners certainly have a big decision to make in the summer. It’s highly unlikely that they will allow Ozil and Sanchez to enter their final 12 months of their deal so they either sign a new contract or Arsenal will have to look to sell them.

And trusted journalist, John Cross, has just provided an update on the futures of the duo - most notably where Sanchez is concerned.

The chief Mirror football writer believes that the Chilean has “made up his mind” in leaving Arsenal with some major European clubs interested in signing him.

"Sanchez will go," said John Cross. "His mind's made up.

“I think there's big clubs in for him - PSG, Juventus as well."

Sanchez has been in fine form this campaign, spearheading Arsenal’s attack scoring 20 goals in the process.

However, you’d have to be extremely naive to think that the forward is totally happy at Arsenal at the moment. The former Barcelona star has had numerous tantrums this season, including sitting with a coat over his head after being substituted against Swansea.

Ozil's future

But fear not Arsenal fans, Cross has much more positive news when it comes to Ozil.

There doesn’t appear to be quite as much concern over the German’s future and the Mirror’s football writer believes there is a much better chance of him staying, despite Sanchez wanting out.

"But I do think Ozil is much more likely to stay and sign a new deal than Sanchez,” Cross added.

It seems Arsenal’s best case scenario this season is a second-placed finish and an FA Cup win. Will that be enough to convince Sanchez and Ozil to sign new deals at the club?

We’ll find out in the summer.

