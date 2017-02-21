Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez has 'made up his mind' regarding his Arsenal future

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With Arsenal having been humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and seemingly out of the title race, the club are quickly running out of bargaining chips to keep their best players at the club.

Both Mesut Ozil’s and Alexis Sanchez’s contracts expire at the end of next season and the two superstars don’t appear to be any closer to extending their stay at the Emirates.

The Gunners certainly have a big decision to make in the summer. It’s highly unlikely that they will allow Ozil and Sanchez to enter their final 12 months of their deal so they either sign a new contract or Arsenal will have to look to sell them.

Article continues below

And trusted journalist, John Cross, has just provided an update on the futures of the duo - most notably where Sanchez is concerned.

The chief Mirror football writer believes that the Chilean has “made up his mind” in leaving Arsenal with some major European clubs interested in signing him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

Watch: Video shows what Alexis Sanchez did after Sutton fans invaded the pitch

Watch: Video shows what Alexis Sanchez did after Sutton fans invaded the pitch

"Sanchez will go," said John Cross. "His mind's made up.

“I think there's big clubs in for him - PSG, Juventus as well."

Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League

Sanchez has been in fine form this campaign, spearheading Arsenal’s attack scoring 20 goals in the process.

However, you’d have to be extremely naive to think that the forward is totally happy at Arsenal at the moment. The former Barcelona star has had numerous tantrums this season, including sitting with a coat over his head after being substituted against Swansea.

Ozil's future

But fear not Arsenal fans, Cross has much more positive news when it comes to Ozil.

There doesn’t appear to be quite as much concern over the German’s future and the Mirror’s football writer believes there is a much better chance of him staying, despite Sanchez wanting out.

"But I do think Ozil is much more likely to stay and sign a new deal than Sanchez,” Cross added.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

It seems Arsenal’s best case scenario this season is a second-placed finish and an FA Cup win. Will that be enough to convince Sanchez and Ozil to sign new deals at the club?

We’ll find out in the summer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Aaron Ramsey
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again