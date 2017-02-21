David Haye admits he would favour a return to the ring for the controversial Tyson Fury.

Fury, distanced from a sport he once relished in, has recently been overpowered by his battles outside of the ring and been forced to step back in aid of seeking a mental recovery.

Cocaine usage, homophobic slurs, and other forms of profanity have left the former world heavyweight champion with a reputation undesired.

However, Haye admits a return would be beneficial for the sport.

“I think boxing is more fun with him in it, than not in it,” revealed Haye to World Boxing News.

On two separate occasions, a fight between Haye and Fury was set to be on the cards, however, negotiations failed to see the bout occur.

“I always want what is best for boxing and he’s a big character. He’s always screaming and shouting all kind’s of nonsense, so it’s better if he’s in boxing."

Fury has found himself in the headlines for his controversial antics more often than not, and, unfortunately, left him bereft of his previous title winnings and a suspension placed on his boxing license.

However, despite Fury being suspended of his license to fight, fans were left excited by the prospect of a return as his uncle and trainer Peter revealed that the fighter recently returned to the gym once again.

A sight which would delight Haye and fans of the notorious ‘Gypsy King’.

Does this reveal to the world that Fury has overcome his personal battle? A current unknown that will only be revealed with time it would seem.

