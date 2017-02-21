Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

The two fighters at a previous press conference.

David Haye admits he would favour a return for controversial boxer Tyson Fury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

David Haye admits he would favour a return to the ring for the controversial Tyson Fury.

Fury, distanced from a sport he once relished in, has recently been overpowered by his battles outside of the ring and been forced to step back in aid of seeking a mental recovery.

Cocaine usage, homophobic slurs, and other forms of profanity have left the former world heavyweight champion with a reputation undesired.

Article continues below

However, Haye admits a return would be beneficial for the sport.

“I think boxing is more fun with him in it, than not in it,” revealed Haye to World Boxing News.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

Watch: Video shows what Alexis Sanchez did after Sutton fans invaded the pitch

Watch: Video shows what Alexis Sanchez did after Sutton fans invaded the pitch

On two separate occasions, a fight between Haye and Fury was set to be on the cards, however, negotiations failed to see the bout occur.

“I always want what is best for boxing and he’s a big character. He’s always screaming and shouting all kind’s of nonsense, so it’s better if he’s in boxing."

Fury has found himself in the headlines for his controversial antics more often than not, and, unfortunately, left him bereft of his previous title winnings and a suspension placed on his boxing license.

David Haye And Tyson Fury Press Conference

However, despite Fury being suspended of his license to fight, fans were left excited by the prospect of a return as his uncle and trainer Peter revealed that the fighter recently returned to the gym once again.

A sight which would delight Haye and fans of the notorious ‘Gypsy King’.

Does this reveal to the world that Fury has overcome his personal battle? A current unknown that will only be revealed with time it would seem.   

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again