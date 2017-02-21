Arsenal may have beaten Sutton United to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday, but there was only one major talking point after the game.

As the 83rd-minute struck, with Sutton 2-0 down, cameras panned on their second-choice goalkeeper Wayne Shaw eating a pie on the sidelines.

Seven minutes remained at the Borough Sports Ground and, having watched his side make all three substitutions, Shaw's hunger got the better of him.

Article continues below

It was a pretty comical moment that could actually see the 45-year-old punished.

Sutton were sponsored by The Sun Bets for their game against Arsenal, with the bookmakers offering odds of 8/1 for Shaw to eat a pie mid-game.

Article continues below

And while he did just that, it seemed like too much of a coincidence. Even Paul Doswell, Sutton's manager, found his goalkeeper's behaviour suspicious.

Asked after the game if Shaw's pie eating was a PR stunt, he said: "I would assume so. I think Wayne has become this global superstar on the back of being 23 stone.

"He's made that a chance to make some more media coverage off the back of it. The reality is I don't know, but it wouldn't surprise me. I don't think it shows us in the best light."

Reports claim Shaw's funny - albeit irresponsible - actions may have breached some FA gambling regulations, though that remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Sutton's shot-stopper has given his take on the controversy and judging by the below tweet, he really couldn't care less.

Instead of attempting to defend his actions, Shaw brilliantly wrote: "Great journey well done to all the management players and staff go again Saturday proud to be involved @suttonunited it was a pasty not pie."

Well played. In what was a pretty wordy tweet, Shaw simply wrote, "It was a pasty not pie", to sarcastically correct those who have labelled it a 'pie controversy'.

Any punishment for the veteran goalkeeper would be a black spot on an otherwise memorable occasion for Sutton, who performed admirably against Arsenal.

While the Gunners dominated possession, Doswell's men were solid defensively and even managed to create the odd goalscoring opportunity.

Skipper James Collins came close from a corner on the hour mark, while Roarie Deacon hit the woodwork with a thunderous drive from 25 yards.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms