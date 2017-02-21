Sutton United players would have been hoping their heroic efforts against Arsenal would be splashed all across newspapers on Tuesday morning.

The non-league side produced a very impressive display against their Premier League opponents before eventually succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.

But most of the column inches after the match involved reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw for his act of eating a pie during the match.

Article continues below

Sutton had already made all three substitutions when Shaw was seen munching on a pie with just a few minutes remaining.

It was all fun and games until people realised that Sutton’s sponsor’s for the night, The Sun Bets, offered odds of 8/1 for Shaw to be seen eating a pie.

Article continues below

Now, the 23 stone ‘keeper is being investigated by the FA and the Gambling Commission to see if he was breaking any rules.

While it’s unknown if Shaw will actually face any punishment, we know exactly what his manager thinks of it.

Paul Dowsell wasn’t exactly too impressed that Shaw’s behaviour overshadowed what was an otherwise brilliant night for Sutton.

“I would assume so,” said Doswell, when asked if it may have been a stunt. “I think Wayne has become this global superstar on the back of being 23 stone. He’s made that a chance to make some more media coverage off the back of it.

“The reality is I don’t know, but it wouldn't surprise me. I don't think it shows us in the best light.”

But there is some good news to come out of this for Shaw. That’s because he’s been offered the dream job after his pie eating skills.

Supermarket chain Morrisons have admitted they want Shaw to become an official ‘Pie Taster’. No, really.

Morrisons’ Chief Pie Buyer Tessa Callaghan said, per the Independent: “We’re always looking for the best talent to taste our pies and make sure they hit the back of the net.

“Wayne’s performance last night sets him apart as one of the country’s most famous pie connoisseurs.

“We were really impressed by his commitment to pie eating, and we understand that a good pie is the best way to warm up for any occasion, even if it is the biggest night of your football career."

There’s only one problem, though. It appears that Shaw was actually eating a pasty, not a pie.

He took to Twitter to confirm the news himself.

Do Morrisons have any official ‘Pasty taster’ vacancies available?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms