Wladimir Klitschko sends Anthony Joshua his prediction for their fight

It's the most anticipated fight of the year and given the nature of the calibre of both Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko it's sure to be one hell of a matchup.

Already the predictions for the fight's outcome are flying around, with everyone keen to lay their marker now in the hope of being proved right in April.

However, it would seem that one of the fighters themselves has transformed into a fortune teller as the veteran Ukranian has sent his prediction for the fight to AJ in a sealed envelope.

But just to make sure that the Watford-born fighter doesn't head straight down to the bookies with the info, Klitschko has told him that he cannot open it until after their bout.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 40-year-old is keeping his prediction under wraps for now and will look to claim bragging rights after the night.

“I could promise you anything I like. Promise to do whatever everybody wants to hear. But it doesn’t mean anything. Not at the moment," he said.

“I have a clear vision of how the fight will go. But only the facts will tell on April 29. Then everyone will see the truth for themselves.

“So I am writing my prediction and sealing it an envelope to be opened after the fight.”

The veteran puncher will turn 41 before the night of the fight, creating an even bigger age gap between himself at his 27-year-old opponent, but he feels that experience will have the edge over youth on the night.

“Anthony and I have many comparisons,” he said. “But that is the one big difference between us. We both won Olympic gold medals and have gone on to become world heavyweight champions.

“We are both strong and intelligent. We both knock men out. We are both courteous and respectful.

“But where he has age on his side, I have the experience.

“Which is the greater? I can say age is only a number because I am not ready to sit on the sofa, drink beer and watch television. In fact, I never will be.

“I will always find something to fulfill my competitive nature.

“I can say also that experience is not something you can buy in a pill at the chemist’s shop. It is the priceless accumulation of years.

“Experience is like a full suitcase. It can be heavy to carry but what matters is finding the right time and place to set it down, open it and make good use of all that is inside.

“Can I make that work for me in the ring. At Wembley. On April 29? We will find out.”

