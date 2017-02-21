Paul Scholes reveals Jose Mourinho's biggest headache at Man Utd

After a rocky start, Manchester United's first season under Jose Mourinho appears to be going from strength to strength.

They have the opportunity to win their first piece of major silverware on offer at Wembley in the EFL Cup final on Sunday and are still in with a shout of winning the FA Cup and Europa League too.

If you would have asked Red Devils' fans if they were going to be in this position after the 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in October, most would have probably bitten your hand off.

In fact, they have lost just one game since Mourinho's return to Chelsea which was to Hull in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

That run has coincided with Michael Carrick's return to the first team fold and Paul Scholes believes his old teammate's influence has made a big difference in their form.

“He’s always in the right place, he plays his position brilliantly and when he came into the team from October onwards there were something like 16, 17 or 18 games maybe where they didn’t lose," Scholes told Goal.

"He had a big influence on people like Paul Pogba, he got the best out of him and Herrera. He’s just tailed off a little bit over the last couple of weeks but I still think he’s got a part to play.”

This time last season, Carrick's future at Old Trafford looked bleak as his contract was set to expire in the subsequent summer.

However, one of the first things Mourinho did after replacing Louis van Gaal was hand the 35-year-old a new one-year deal.

And providing Carrick wants to continue playing, Mourinho will be required to make a similar decision this term.

But Scholes thinks he has done enough to earn another season at the Theatre of Dreams.

“He’s definitely worth another year, Michael. He’s not a player who burns himself out in games, he’s more of a controlled player, he’s a fit lad but he always knows where to be on a football pitch," Scholes continued.

Looking in the long-term, though, relying on a veteran midfielder to glue the team together is certainly not sustainable.

When asked if finding a successor to Carrick is Mourinho's biggest headache, Scholes was in no doubt.

He added: “Yes. There are players out there capable of doing it but that’s up to him in who he sees in that role."

