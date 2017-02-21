Three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton believes the new Mercedes WO8 car for 2017 is like that of a ‘boat’ after keeping tabs on its progression over recent months.

The Brit will be looking to win yet another Driver's Championship after narrowly missing out to Nico Rosberg last season, and he's been paying close attention to the progress of the new car.

Hamilton will be pairing with Valtteri Bottas next season, following Rosberg's shock retirement, and he's already had to reassure fans that he hasn't got a problem with the Finn, despite his comments about data sharing.

Hamilton has been very vocal in recent months about his dislike of data sharing, and he's adamant that that's nothing against the team or Bottas.

However, the Brit is eager to win his fourth world championship next season, and that could be why he's paid so much attention to the development of the car.

But, according to the Mercedes driver, the car has a weird resemblance of a boat, which is surely not what they were after.

“I’ve seen it in the wind tunnel, I’ve watched it’s progress from basically a baby to what it is today.

“I mean it looks like a boat, it’s so big, it’s so much bigger than before, it’s wider, longer.

“From the cockpit back to the axle, there’s so much material… it’s a lot different,” revealed Hamilton in recent Facebook Q&A with UBS.

Hamilton, aspiring to get his hands on his fourth world championship after missing out to Rosberg in 2016, will be hoping that Mercedes will aid his victory with this new controversial car.

Amongst criticism of Mercedes, Hamilton was sure to pick up on further flaws of the car industry today.

“I would take everything off, I would just go back to more generic cars. I liked having a gearstick, I don't like these gearboxes that we use today.

“It was cool to come into corners and have to blip and come down the gears. Now it’s done with the click of a button, working with your engineer to work on your consistency, how much breaking we use.

“It’s ridiculous,” added a somewhat irritated Hamilton.

With the Australian Grand Prix around the corner in March, Hamilton will be hoping to make up the points and see his rise to the top this 2017 season.

