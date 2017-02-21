Imagine if David Haye vs Tony Bellew on March 4 just ends up being one big anti-climax?

Since confirming their fight on November 25, the pair have been in a constant war of words over who is going to knock out who at the O2 Arena.

And it's turned nasty, too. During a press conference shortly after the announcement, Haye landed a punch on Bellew after saying he would put him in hospital.

They were quickly separated by security guards, though Bellew was left raging in the aftermath.

Another press conference has been set up for Monday and the Liverpudlian has warned if Haye tries anything silly, he won't hesitate to "smack his f****** face".

"We've got plans for him on Monday," he said, per The Sun. "He's coming to my backyard. It will be tasty. If he gets close to me and twitches in any way, I'll be the first one to smack his f****** face.

"I don't give a f*** if the fight gets called off. If he gets close, I don't care about nothing."

Bellew has clearly had enough of Haye's foul-mouthed, disrespectful approach to their bout next month, but it's what happens in the boxing ring that's most important.

Haye is bookies' favourite for the fight but Bellew insists he can pull off a shock.

In his most recent exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the 34-year-old explained his masterplan to defeat Haye by using his "lightning speed" against him.

"After training, I was 221lbs (15st 11lbs)," he said, "I will come in lighter on fight night, much lighter than 221lbs.

"His advantage is speed - every single fight, against anyone he's fought, he's always quicker than them. So if I can get anywhere near his speed, he's in for a shock.

"He will whinge, he will look for a way out - but, for the first four rounds, he's as good as any heavyweight on the planet.

"The only guy in the heavyweight division that is quicker is Anthony Joshua. But Joshua is quicker with combination punches, he isn't quicker with a single punch.

"Haye is the quickest single-punching heavyweight on the planet. With one shot, he's lightning fast.

"But he's lightning fast to other heavyweights. He isn't quicker than some of the cruiserweights I've faced, so the speed isn't going to be an issue for me. The judging of distance will be."

Having fought lighter and faster fighters than Haye at cruiserweight level, Bellew believes he might be able to deal with the former world heavyweight champion's speed.

However, he has never faced anyone as powerful as Haye, so there can be really no telling exactly how the fight will pan out.

