Serge Gnabry posts epic tweet at the expense of Wayne Shaw

We've all had a laugh at Sutton's Wayne Shaw by now. The so-called roly-poly goalkeeper certainly enjoyed himself as Arsenal visited Gander Green Lane for their FA Cup clash on Monday night.

The Premier League side ran out 2-0 winners on the night, setting themselves up for another meeting with non-league opposition in the shape of Lincoln City.

Arsenal fielded a relatively strong side for the game in Sutton, but the home side's goalkeeping coach stole the show by appearing at the bar during half time and again later eating a pie on the bench.

This sight of this has spawned a big number of memes and jokes on social media, with one former Arsenal player even jumping in on the action.

Despite never really getting a foothold in the first team during his spell with the club, it appears that the Germany international still has a lot of affection for his former side by crafting an amusing tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Gnabry has been in top form since leaving the club for Werder Bremen over the summer, to the point where there has even been talk of the club trying to re-sign him at some point in the near future.

And not only if he on fire on the pitch, he's also on fire when it comes to social media, posting a picture of Shaw munching his pie with the caption ‘The moment you realize you can’t beat Arsenal #COYG’

While most fans found Shaw eating a pie so blatantly amusing, it has since emerged that it was a stunt pulled by Sun Bets, and it could now land the club in trouble.

The FA and the Gambling Commission are set to investigate the matter, and could dish out punishments to both should they find anything untoward.

