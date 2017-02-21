It is understood that Amir Khan has signed a deal which could seal potentially the biggest fight of his career.

30-year-old Khan was expected to line up a tune-up fight after requiring hand surgery following his damaging loss at the hands of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, but a bigger opportunity appears to have presented itself.

Instead, Khan is believed to agreed terms with top promoter Bob Arum for a super fight which is sure to draw fans worldwide.

Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao is the name touted to be Khan's next opponent, according to the Daily Mirror, with massive pressure coming from fans to face the Bolton-born boxer after Khan topped an online poll as to who he should face next.

Though it has been suggested that the United Arab Emirates could play hosts to the fight, Khan's team are believed to be considering the possibility of attempting to persuade Pacquiao to appear at the Macron stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers.

It is said that Khan would jump at the opportunity to face his former stablemate Pacquiao, as the pair previously trained together at Freddie Roach's Wildcard gym in Los Angeles.

Khan's team have been boosted by the return of Asif Vali, who was in conversation with Arum in Las Vegas when the two were present for Leo Santa Cruz's victory over Carl Frampton.

Khan currently holds a record of 31-4, whilst 38-year-old former opponent of Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Pacquiao stands at 57-2-6.

It was well documented that Khan wanted an all-Brit encounter with Kell Brook, but after that deal fell through, it was Errol Spence Jnr who got the fight with the latter.

However, there is nothing to stop Khan from fighting Brook later in the year, if a deal can be agreed to this time around.

