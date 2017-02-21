Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wayne Shaw's controversial pie eating saga takes fresh twist

Wayne Shaw has become a celebrity overnight - for eating a pie.

The Sutton reserve goalkeeper stole the show during his side's 2-0 FA Cup fifth round defeat to Arsenal on Monday by being caught on camera devouring a pie in the second half.

Manager Paul Doswell had made his third and final substitute so any chance of Shaw being called upon had ended, therefore he was free to have a cheeky snack while watching his teammates from the touchline.

However, tweets from Sutton's sponsor Sun Bets earlier in the day later emerged which revealed they were offering odds worth up to 8/1 for Shaw to eat a pie on live television.

This has prompted the Gambling Commission and Football Association to launch an investigation into 'pie gate'.

Meanwhile, comments from Shaw's club have emerged over the course of the day condemning his actions.

And the saga has taken a fresh twist on Tuesday evening after Doswell revealed Shaw has agreed to resign from the club.

"It's been very disappointing," his manager Doswell told Sky News.

"I woke up this morning to this storm of criticism. It's something we've dealt with quickly at the club.

"Wayne himself has offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon and that's been accepted.

"It's a very sad end to what was a good story."

It would appear that the 'roly-poly' keeper has turned from hero to villain within the space of a day. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:

Don't fear, though, only earlier today Morrisons’ Chief Pie Buyer Tessa Callaghan revealed the supermarket chain would like Shaw to become an official ‘Pie Taster’.

It is definitely one of the strangest stories we've seen for a long time.

If you didn't know who Wayne Shaw was 24 hours ago, you definitely do now.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

